Trailer Of Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence-starrer Chandramukhi 2 Leaves Internet Divided

Kangana Rananut’s next film Chandramukhi 2 has been making the headlines for a while now. The much-awaited awaited film is a sequel to the iconic horror-comedy Chandramukhi, released in 2005. The P Vasu directorial has created a lot of buzz among the audience ever since it was announced.

Amidst the hype, the makers have released the trailer of the film featuring Kangana and Lawrence as Chandramukhi and Vetaiyan Raja respectively. The official trailer of the film was released on Sunday and has received mixed responses from the audience.

Speaking of the Chandramukhi 2 trailer, it will compel you to go back to the origin of evil, cunning Vettiyan Raja, and his enmity with Chandramukhi. The intriguing trailer begins with the introduction of Raghava. Then, the clip proceeds to display a joint family moving into the same mansion. They are explicitly told to avoid the south block which is the house of Chandramukhi. Kangana, as Chandramukhi, looks so stunning that it will be difficult for the audience to take their eyes off her. Lawrence’s appearance looks captivating as he takes on the role of King Vettaiyan Raja.

Soon after the trailer surfaced online, it received mixed reactions from Internet users. While a section of people applauded Kangana’s portrayal of Chandramukhi, others were missing Rajinikanth and Jyotika. A netizen commented, “No one can replace Rajini sir," whereas another said, “After watching the Chandramukhi 2 trailer, my respect for Chandramukhi 1 increased by 1000% Nothing can replace Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi."

Meanwhile, a few others praised Kangana and expressed their excitement to watch her in the film. One of the fans wrote, “I’m just here to watch Kangana as Chandramukhi.” Another one said, “Once a queen always a queen."

The prequel had actress Jyothika essaying the titular role of enchanting dancer Chandramukhi. On the other hand, veteran actor Rajinikanth played Vettaiyan Raja. In the sequel, Rajinikanth has been replaced by Raghava Lawrence while Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the character played by Jyothika. The film will hit the theatres on September 15.