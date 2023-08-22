Trailer Of Nivin Pauly's Ramachandra Boss & Co Out; Watch Here

Excitement is brewing among cinephiles as the official trailer of the much-awaited film Ramachandra Boss & Co hits the screens. Directed by Hanif Adeni, this film marks a significant moment for fans, especially Nivin Pauly enthusiasts, who have been eagerly awaiting his Onam Family Entertainer. Promising a blend of humour and action, the trailer offers a sneak peek into the world of this comedic gangster narrative.

With the anticipation building steadily and promotional events unfolding gradually, the creators of Ramachandra Boss & Co took the curtain off its official trailer, signalling the film’s readiness for a theatrical release.

The trailer, spanning a dynamic 145 seconds, introduces the central character, Boss, portrayed by the talented Nivin Pauly. Boss is presented as a charismatic and audacious thief who bows to no one, the eponymous Ramachandra Bose. Set in the vibrant backdrop of the UAE, the narrative revolves around a daring heist orchestrated by Boss and his team, involving an expatriate commonly referred to as a pravasi.

As the trailer unfolds, the dialogue “Chor shastra claims thievery to be an art" sets the tone. It’s revealed that Boss has meticulously assembled a team for a high-stakes heist with the goal of acquiring a staggering 10 million dollars within just a month.

Filmed in both the UAE and Kerala, Ramachandra Boss & Co captures the essence of diverse locales, heightening the anticipation for what lies ahead. The film is a collaborative effort between Magic Frames and Poly Junior Pictures, ensuring a compelling production.

The ensemble cast boasts not only Nivin Pauly but also includes talents like Jafar Idukki, Vinay Fort, Vigilesh, Mamita Baiju, and Arsha Baiju. The camera work, deftly handled by Vishnu Thandassery, adds a visual allure to the film.

The film’s production design, executed by Santosh Raman, contributes to the immersive experience, while Nishad Yusuf’s editorial finesse ensures a seamless storytelling flow. Mithun Mukundan’s musical composition adds an evocative layer to the narrative, accompanied by lyrics penned by Suhail Koya. Praveen Prakashan takes on the role of Executive Producer, contributing to the film’s seamless execution.