Trailer Of Radhika Apte-Starrer Mrs Undercover Out, Check It Here

The trailer of Radhika Apte-starrer much-awaited movie Mrs. Undercover has been dropped by the makers. The video gives the audience a sneak peek into the world of a woman who was once trained as a spy but now lives a regular life as a homemaker.

Radhika Apte shared the trailer video on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Brace yourself for the year’s most unusual story of an uncommon housewife!" Along with this ,she also confirms ‘Mrs. Undercover’ will premiere on April 14 on ZEE5.

The trailer gives a glimpse of actor Rajesh Sharma who is a member of the Special Force and is seen trying to convince Radhika to be a part of the team. In the video, Radhika’s character can be seen making funny excuses to not be part of the team. But, in the end, she gets ready to catch the serial killer.

On the other hand, the role of the serial killer is called ‘Common Man’, played by Sumeet Vyas. The promo overall has a light comical tone for most of the part but the mode changes dramatically after they start highlighting how the serial killer only targets strong and independent women. Radhika Apte is seen in action mode in the second part of the trailer.

Watch the video here:

The trailer of the film is quite funny. Seeing the clip, from fans to celebs, all started commenting. Actress Sayani Gupta writes, ‘Hahaha…super!.’ A fan writes, ‘If anyone knows acting in Bollywood, it is Radhika ji.’ Another user, referring to Prime Video’s series ‘Family Man’, writes, ‘Family Woman should have been named.’

Mrs. Undercover is directed by Anushree Mehta and bankrolled jointly by Abir Sengupta, Anushree Mehta, Varun Bajaj, Ishan Saksena, and Sunil Shah. The spy comedy movie stars Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.

On the work front, Radhika Apte primarily worked in Hindi films, though she has also appeared in a few Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and English-language films. She started her acting career by performing in plays, and in 2005, she made her film debut with a brief role in the Hindi fantasy film Vaah!Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005). Later she worked in many popular movies like Antaheen, Hunterrr, Pad Man, Pad Man, Andhadhun, Baazar, and Vikram Vedha to name a few.

Radhika was last seen in the Netflix neo-noir crime comedy thriller film ‘Monica Oh My Darling’ directed by Vasan Bala.

