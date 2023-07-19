Trailer Of Santosh Shoban-starrer Prem Kumar Released 2 Years After Film Announcement

In June 2021, the announcement of the film Prem Kumar, featuring the young hero Santosh Shoban, was accompanied by the release of its first glimpse. After almost two years, the film’s trailer was finally unveiled recently. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its release, hoping that this movie will mark the first major success in Santosh Shoban’s career.

Recently, this young hero faced a series of setbacks with his back-to-back films such as Manchi Rojulochhayi, Like-Share-Subscribe, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, Sridevi Shoban Babu and Nandini Reddy’s Anni Manchi Sakunamule, all of which performed poorly at the box office. These failures have placed him in a struggling phase where he now has a desperate need to prove himself as a leading actor who can deliver box-office hits.

The Prem Kumar trailer seems to have a humorous touch as the young hero portrays a pre-marital detective but there’s a twist. While his film trailers are usually appealing, the actual content in theatres often fails to sustain viewers’ interest for the full duration, as per reports.

The protagonist, Prem Kumar a.k.a PK, is an expert in ruining marriages due to his poor luck with women, who always come up with absurd excuses to reject his proposals. Frustrated by his constant failures, he decides to venture into the world of post/pre-wedding detective services. Surprisingly, as a twist, he later wants to make a marriage happen instead. Just as he experiences a change of heart, his bad luck returns, leading to chaos and mayhem.

To break free from this mess, PK must navigate through the numerous twists and turns that the story presents. Many characters come into play, contributing to the confusion and challenges he faces. As the plot unfolds, PK must find a way to overcome his misfortune and the intricate web of relationships around him, ultimately striving to resolve the tangled situations and find happiness amidst the chaos.

The leading lady of the film is Rashi Singh, who has been featured in movies like Adi Pudipeddi’s Sasi and Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana. Interestingly, Abhishek Maharshi, known for his work as a character actor and some YouTube videos, is making his directorial debut with this movie. It will be exciting to see how this new directorial venture unfolds with Rashi as the female lead.