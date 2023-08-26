Trailer Of Shane Nigam And Sunny Wayne-starrer Malayalam Film Vela Out

The trailer of the Malayalam thriller drama titled Vela has been released and fans can’t keep calm. Directed by debutant Syam Sasi, the movie will feature Sujith Unnikrishnan, aka, Sunny Wayne as Mallikarjunan, while Shane Nigam will portray the character of Ullas Augustine. Actor Siddharth Bharathan too has made an appearance in the movie and will be stepping into the role of a senior officer.

As per the trailer, the movie will be a crime drama. The almost two-minute video opens with a police officer, Ullas Augustine, who gets assigned to the control room and has the task of distinguishing between genuine calls for help and fake calls amid the rising crime rates in the city. Ullas is shown to be a committed police officer and the narration leads to an investigation of a case that involves him. The trailer is enough to set everyone’s heart racing. The brief video also captured Shane Nigam’s character locking horns with Sunny Wayne’s character.

Fans could not contain their excitement and flocked to the comment section. A user wrote, “Uff! Siddharth, Shane and Sunny, what a combo! All three are such cool actors." Another user commented, “This movie, Vela will be the next mega-hit of this year in Mollywood with Sunny Wayne’s powerful comeback." One user reaped praises at Shane Nigam and wrote, “Shane Nigam getting really good roles and improving as an actor since Corona papers movie." Many other users congratulated the team and wished them the best.

Vela when translated to English means Job. If you watch the trailer closely, near the end of the video, Shane Nigam’s character Ullas’s job literally depends on him being right about identifying a genuine call amongst many fake calls. We can expect the movie to be based on the work of the police, their training, ethics and principles. However, this is not the first movie to be based on a similar concept. Previously, movies like Unda, Action Hero Biju and Nayattu have explored a similar premise.

Now, the audience awaits the release of the movie, which is slated to hit the theatres soon. It is based on a screenplay by M Saja and is being produced by Cyncyl Celluloid Productions. The movie also stars Adithi Balan and Namritha MV in supporting roles.