Travis Scott Teams Up With The Weeknd And Bad Bunny For K-POP, First Single From 'Utopia'

After announcing a celebration of Utopia launch at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, rapper Travis Scott has joined hands with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny for the first single of the album. On Wednesday, July 19, the Antidote hitmaker teased the star-packed collaboration on Instagram, leaving fans utterly excited. Titled K-pop, the catchy track has been officially billed as Travis Scott’s comeback after the Astroworld tragedy. The rapper teased the single alongside a cover art featuring only a red lollipop followed by a bright graphic of the song title. “Flame Abe Benito", Travis captioned the post revealing the release date of the song.

K-POP has been released, but only an audio version of the track. It remains unclear when the rapper will drop the official music video for the single. Check out the announcement here:

In addition to this, to mark the release of K-POP, Travis Scott added a subsequent post with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. “Kpop out now. Ahhhhh doing f**** flips. Can’t wait to see ya in Utopia. In just some days we take the sonics up a notch," stated the rapper. If the post is anything to go by, the photos appear to be the BTS glimpses of their music video. Catch a glimpse of it here:

When it comes to the track, it is a racy number with catchy lyrics. “You feel like the winner/ Late night with you so far/ I need you back sooner/ You come back on this side," Bad Bunny joins Travis Scott during the chorus part. Accentuated with Spanish lyrics by the Peutra Rican rapper, The Weeknd blends his own charm as thumping beats play continuously throughout the track.

Notably, Travis Scott and The Weeknd have previously

collaborated on multiple tracks including Skeletons, Pray 4 Love, and more. But K-POP marks the first single of Bad Bunny and the Sicko Mode hitmaker. Its release will be followed by Down in Atlanta with Pharell Williams and Ring Ring with Chase B Scott.

Travis Scott took a brief hiatus from his music career after the 2021 music festival Astroworld tragedy, a fatal crowd crush that rendered 10 dead and multiple injured. Utopia marks his first original work after the incident and is set to release on July 28.