Trending: Paparazzo Says 'Hello, Janhvi Kapoor' On Spotting Her Sister Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is creating waves as she gears up for her Bollywood debut in the highly anticipated film The Archies. Recently, the star kid was spotted with her close friend Muskan Chanana by the paparazzi at the gym. In the video doing rounds on the internet, Khushi Kapoor was captured while she was leaving the gym post workout. But what caught everyone’s attention was what a paparazzo said to the actress.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, its caption read, “Pap mistakenly called Khushi as Janhvi Ji". A paparazzo can be heard addressing Khushi Kapoor as her sister Janhvi Kapoor. He called her “Janhvi ji."

Talking about her gym outfit, the social media sensation was snapped in casuals. Khushi Kapoor donned a white full sleeves crop top with grey trousers. She kept her hair tied in a low bun. The actress was seen holding a black bottle and her phone in her hand.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans and admirers were quick to shower her with love and encouragement while many of them reacted to what a paparazzo said. Additionally, some internet users praised her commitment to fitness and expressed excitement about her future in the entertainment industry.

A user wrote, “Paps love Janhvi Kapoor more," while another commented, “Janhvi Kapoor supremacy." Earlier, AP Dhillon made a mention of Khushi Kapoor in his latest song titled True Stories. One of the lines in the song goes ‘jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor,’ which translates to ‘When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor’. This reference has caused quite a stir on the Internet, leaving many amused. However, the intrigue doesn’t end there. The mention of Khushi Kapoor in the song has also sparked dating rumours between the two. Many fans believe something is brewing between the two. Nonetheless, it’s important to note that there is no official confirmation regarding their relationship status.

Khushi Kapoor, the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor and daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, titled The Archies. Based on the famous comic series of the same name, The Archies will mark the much-awaited debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda in the world of entertainment.

In the movie, Agastya Nanda will portray the character of Archie, while Suhana Khan takes on the role of Veronica, and Khushi Kapoor will be seen as Betty. Recently, the team completed a schedule of filming in Ooty, and the highly anticipated series is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2023.