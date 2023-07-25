Trevor Noah To Visit India And Perform Across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai

Trevor Noah is travelling the globe and expanding his Off The Record Tour on popular demand. And this time, he is making a stop in India, kicking off the much-anticipated Asia Tour.

BookMyShow Live will bring the international comedy sensation for his first ever performance in the country. Noah will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the Off The Record Tour. The first show will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22nd-24th followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27th and 28th and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30th and October 1st, 2023.

With sold out-shows through USA and Europe between 2022 and 2023, Trevor’s Off The Record Tour will travel to Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature the Emmy Award-winning comedian in his element, performing a satirical set that will be an absolute laugh riot.

Commenting on his India Tour, Trevor Noah, said, “After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world.” The celebrated comedian and former host of The Daily Show is famed for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events, all around the world. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, most recently including I Wish You Would on Netflix where he hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry.

The 2023 shows for the Off The Record Tour kicked off on January 20th, 2023 in Atlanta and will now visit arenas across India, Asia and all through USA. The India Tour is presented by Black Dog Soda and powered by Kotak White Credit Card. Sale of tickets will go live starting August 3rd, 2023 at 6pm on BookMyShow.