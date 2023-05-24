HOT! Tridha Choudhury Goes Topless As She Enjoys An Exotic Bath, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Actress Tridha Choudhury is leading the way with the sexy Instagram videos right now, sharing a series of very racy clips from her exotic vacay. Tridha, who recently spent the most gorgeous time in Maldives, has been getting sultry in a number of posts on her Instagram account.

The Bandish Bandits star is back at it again! Her latest steamy video has sent the internet into a frenzy. On Wednesday, Tridha Choudhury took to her Instagram account to share a sexy video of her taking a bath in a giant tub. The actress went topless as she enjoyed an exotic bath on her vacay. Needless to say, her fans loved Tridha’s hot video. One user wrote, “You look so pretty, Tridha." Another one commented, “Classic," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Earlier, Tridha had taken the internet by storm when she posted a video of her taking a shower in an exotic villa. “Know your Superpower," Tridha had posted alongside the video.

Tridha Choudhury is a well-known face in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the 2013 Bengali film Mishawr Rawhoshyo, directed by Srijit Mukherji. The audiences adored her character of Rini. She forayed into TV in the same year with the popular Star Plus series Dahleez, in which she played the female lead. Apart from her acting abilities, the diva is also a fashionista, as evident through her Instagram handle. She often shares her gorgeous photos and videos from photo shoots and holidays with fans on social media to keep them hooked.