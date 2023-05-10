Tridha Choudhury Is 'Killing It' In Sexy Orange and Pink Sheer Swimsuit; Watch Video

Apart from her acting abilities, Tridha Choudhury is also known to be a fashionista. Her Instagram handle is a treat for her fans. She often shares her gorgeous photos and videos from photo shoots and holidays with fans on social media to keep them hooked. Needless to say, Tridha never fails to impress everyone with her top-notch hot looks. Time again, Tridha has proved that she can slay any outfit in her style.

On Wednesday too, the actress took to her social media handle and dropped a bold video in which she can be seen playing with sand on a beach. She sported a sexy orange and pink sheer swimsuit and looked gorgeous as ever. Looks like, the video is from Tridha’s recent Maldives vacation. Sharing the clip on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Cause when you a boss, you could do what you want".

Soon after the video was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section with compliments. “Killing it," one of the users wrote. Another one said, “Oh wow I love that swimsuit". Another user called her ‘hottie’. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Last month, Tridha shared another picture from her vacation in which she posed in a black plunging string bikini, accessorised with goggles, loose hair and minimal makeup. “Bathing in golden hour," she had written in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

As far as her work is concerned, Tridha Choudhury is a popular face in the showbiz industry. She made her acting debut with the 2013 Bengali film Mishawr Rawhoshyo, directed by Srijit Mukherji. In the same year, she forayed into television with the popular show Dahleez. She was most recently seen in Bandish Bandits and Aashram.

