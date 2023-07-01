Triptii Dimri And Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Ssharma Have Split? Deleted Pics Hint At Breakup

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 17:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma's breakup rumours are doing the rounds on the internet.

Anushka Sharma's brother and producer Karnesh Ssharma and actress Tripti Dimri have reportedly ended their relationship.

It was rumoured that actress Triptii Dimri was in a relationship with producer Karnesh Ssharma, brother of actress Anushka Sharma. They shared pictures together and Triptii even posted a picture of Karnesh kissing her on the cheeks, seemingly making it official. However, it seems like they have now gone their separate ways. Speculations are rife that the couple’s separation could be because of their difference in opinions, however, it is difficult to draw a conclusion at present since both the actress and producer have chosen to keep tightlipped about it. Neither of them ever openly discussed their relationship.

Speculations mounted when Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma unfollowed each other and deleted several pictures together. Even Triptii’s character poster from Bulbbul is missing from Karnesh’s Instagram. Triptii Dimri gained recognition for her roles in films like Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul. She recently impressed audiences in the Netflix film Qala.

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh co-founded Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka has stepped down from the board, while Karnesh now leads the production company. Triptii has worked in two Clean Slate Filmz productions – Bulbbul and Qala. The actress had earlier spoken of her association with Anushka and Karnesh, speaking of their hard work, determination, and passion for making films they believe in.

Triptii is set to make a theatrical comeback with Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and will also be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in the romantic comedy Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, produced by Dharma Productions and Amazon Studios. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri shot for a sequence from their film in Croatia last year. Pictures from the gorgeous shoot location leaked online, showing the actors filming for a romantic track. Choreographer Farah Khan was also seen with the actors in the location. Apart from Vicky and Triptii, the Anand Tiwari’s directorial also features Punjabi singer-turned-actor, Ammy Virk, in a prominent role.

Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18.
first published:July 01, 2023, 17:04 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 17:50 IST