Triptii Dimri Parties With Vicky Kaushal Amid Karnesh Ssharma Break Up Rumours; See Inside Pics

Amid break up rumours with Karnesh Ssharma, actress Triptii Dimri was seen partying with co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia in Mumbai. The actress will soon be seen in an upcoming romantic comedy Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The makers have recently wrapped shooting for the same. Neha Dhupia shared a photo on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “It’s a wrap !!!!!! See you at movies 🎥 🍿♥️ #meremehboobmeresanam.”

Have a look at the photo:

Triptii also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story from the wrap party. Speculations of the Triptii and Karnesh breaking up began when they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted several pictures together. Even Triptii’s character poster from Bulbbul is missing from Karnesh’s Instagram.

While they are yet to address these rumours, Triptii had recently shared a cryptic post seemingly reacting to the rumours about her relationship. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Triptii Dimri shared a post that read, “People are going to talk about you no matter what you do, so you might as well do whatever brings you joy." A few hours later, she shared a series of photos and videos in which she was seen holidaying.

In the post, she was seen taking a stroll through the forest and picking fruits from the ground. Triptii was seen wearing a comfy pair of white pants with a black tank top in the series. She shared the photos with the dove emoji, hinting at peace.

Triptii Dimri gained recognition for her roles in films like Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul. She recently impressed audiences in the Netflix film Qala. Bulbbul and Qala have been backed by Karnesh’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz. Until a few months ago, it was also owned by Anushka Sharma.

Coming back to Vicky Kaushal, he was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film went to become a commercial success and has got good reviews from fans and critics alike.