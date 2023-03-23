To beat the summer heat, Triptii Dimri just had a pool day. And folks, let us tell you she looked absolutely stunning. Well, even Anushka Sharma agrees. In her latest Instagram post, Triptii Dimri was seen giving some intense poses in a swimming pool. The Qala fame donned a black off-shoulder midi dress and posed for the camera. Her caption read, “Too cool for this summer."

Within no time, Anushka Sharma rushed to the comment section to praise her Qala co-star. “Stunner," she wrote. Fans too filled the post with compliments. One of them wrote, “For once I thought it was Gal Gadot," while another one said, “You look absolutely gorgeous." Check it out here:

Triptii Dimri is truly a water baby, and her Instagram timeline is proof. A few days ago, she shared photos of herself posing by the side of a pool calling it “a perfect summer day." She was dressed in a bright pink bikini set consisting of a strapless top with a tie-back detail and matching bottoms. Check out the pictures here.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri was last seen in the musical drama film Qala. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the movie also stars Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial and Varun Grover in lead roles. The story centred on a skilled singer who is haunted by her past, as she deals with the challenges of achieving success, a mother who disapproves, and the inner voices of uncertainty. The film was released on Netflix in December 2022 and received favourable feedback from both critics and viewers. Anushka Sharma was also a part of Triptii Dimri starrer Qala.

She will next be seen in Anand Tiwari’s directorial film alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in crucial roles. The film is tentatively called Untitled Vicky Kaushal/Prime Video Project. The makers have kept the details of the movie under wraps. Apart from this, she will also star in another project which is tentatively named Yash Untitled Movie.

