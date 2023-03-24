Tollywood star Jr NTR, after the huge success of RRR, is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie with director Koratala Siva. The makers have begun production recently. They hosted a grand puja ceremony, which was attended by celebrities from across industries including SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Mani Ratnam, Bhushan Kumar, Prakash Raj and Meka Srikanth. The upcoming pan-India movie marks Jr NTR’s 30th project and is tentatively titled NTR 30.

The movie is being produced jointly by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts. NTR 30 marks Jr NTR and Koratala Siva’s second collaboration after their superhit movie Janatha Garage.

Recently, Jr NTR tasted global success after the success of RRR. Koratala Shiva’s last film Acharya, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, received highly negative reviews and turned out to be a commercial failure. Now, the viewers have expressed their doubts about his upcoming movie with Jr NTR. But, he is doing this movie with Koratala without any hesitation. Koratala Siva is looking to bounce back as a director with this film. Today, let’s take a look at some of the directors who made their comeback with Jr NTR after their flop films.

Trivikram Srinivas’ 2018 film Agnyaathavaasi, starring Pawan Kalyan, Aadhi Pinisetty, Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel in pivotal roles was a box-office bomb, recovering less than half of its investment. In the same year, the director collaborated with Jr NTR for his next film titled Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film was a critical and commercial success and grossed Rs 165 crore worldwide, becoming

the second-highest grossing Telugu film of 2018.

Puri Jagannadh’s 2014 Telugu-language romantic action thriller film Heart Attack, featuring Nithiin and Adah Sharma, received mixed reviews at the box office. Later, in 2015, his Jr NTR starrer film Temper was a commercial success.

Jr NTR also gave a chance to director Sukumar, who had a disaster with Mahesh Babu’s 1: Nenokkadine.

In 2016, Sukumar’s Nannaku Prematho, featuring Jr NTR in the lead, was a huge hit and received immense appreciation from both fans and critics.

