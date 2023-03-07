Not many would disagree that stardom often comes at a cost. The flip side of the coin is the brutal trolling that celebrities often have to face, much of which is often uncalled for. One actress who has been the target of trolls quite often is Bhumi Pednekar. The Dum Lagake Haisha actress has been targeted by trolls every now and then. Bhumi’s debut was the most unconventional for a leading actress, with her portraying an unglamorous overweight woman in her very first film. She may have reinvented herself completely, losing oodles of weight and upping the ante as far as fashion is concerned, but the moral policing squad believes that she still needs improvement and keeps trolling her for her fashion choices.

Only recently, her attire at the Netflix networking party drew criticism from some quarters with many calling her Uorfi Javed’s little sister while others called her a cheap version of Kim Kardashian. She has also been trolled for apparently photoshopped her abdominal region when she posted bikini pictures from a holiday abroad. However, this time, she has been trolled for something that is not remotely related to her fashion sense.

This time, she is being trolled for her perceived lack of chivalry or courtesy. It so happened that Bhumi attended an event in Mumbai and was one of the distinguished guests of the evening. She was sitting on the front row and was called on the dais to light the lamp on stage. She decided to remove her sandals on stage but was having difficulty doing so. She then summoned her personal assistant to her and made him remove the sandal from her foot. This action of Bhumi has attracted a lot of flak from many quarters with a lot of people saying she lacked common courtesy and decency. People have been saying that just because she pays him a salary does not mean that she can make her do things, like removing her shoes.

Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen in Bheed opposite Rajkummar Rao and the teaser was unveiled recently to positive reception.

