Trouble In Justin And Hailey Bieber's Paradise? Model's Latest Post Has Fans Wondering

Ever since Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018, their relationship has been under constant scrutiny. Over the years, their PDA and unique fashion choices have made headlines. They are also frequently captured by paparazzi as they head out for romantic dinners or attend glamorous events. Their high-profile status garners attention wherever they go and their appearances together often generate buzz. However, they have also faced criticism from certain sections of social media.

Recently, concerns arose among fans when Hailey shared photos on Instagram that did not include her husband, sparking speculation about the state of their marriage.

In a recent social media post, Hailey’s photos offered a glimpse into different moments of her life. The series of pictures included a shot of her holding a cherry, a sweet snap of her beloved dog, a video of fireworks and stunning photos of herself looking radiant in a white dress. One of the pictures even showcased Hailey enjoying a swim.

Sharing the pictures, Hailey Bieber wrote, “All smiles over here, except for Piggy.”

Soon after Hailey Bieber shared the post, fans were quick to notice the absence of her husband, Justin Bieber, from the pictures. Social media users began flooding the comment section, with speculations about trouble in their relationship.

A user wrote, “Why is she active on Instagram posting pictures and Justin hasn’t post anything since May 2 months is he okay? And she hasn’t even post a picture with Justin wtf that’s your husband don’t share you love? Justin last pic was with her and she hasn’t post any pic with him? Isn’t the fishy or what is happening.”

Some fans came to Hailey Bieber’s defense and responding to the negativity surrounding Justin Bieber’s absence in her recent post, a user wrote, “Every time she posts him, they both get too much hate and the haters say she makes him be in photos.”

Another suggested, “Maybe he just wants to be private and she respect his wishes, not everything has to be public you know.”

A user wrote, “I will defend her until my last day and maybe even after that.”

One more wrote, “Hailey keep smiling keep glowing keep loving life, people will never be satisfied or conform so you might as well keep living as you want as you been don’t waste time or get sad trying to figure out how to make this situation less insufferable because it will never be a win a win situation.”

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber put an end to the split rumours by posting a picture on her Instagram story that featured herself, Justin Bieber and their friend. The photo was taken in a photo booth, which she shared to extend birthday wishes to her friend. Although the Instagram story has since been deleted, the post served as evidence that Hailey and Justin are still together.