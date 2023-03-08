Karan Kundrra’s recent Tweet has left TejRan fans wondering if all is not well between him and his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. On Tuesday late night, Karan took to his Twitter account and shared a cryptic note. “na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota,” Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor wrote.

na teri shaan kam hoti..na rutba ghata hota..jo ghamand mein kaha..wahi hass ke kaha hota…— Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 7, 2023

However, the Tweet left TejRan fans wondering if the actor was taking an indirect jibe at Tejasswi Prakash. Some suggested Karan to talk to Tejasswi instead of reacting on Twitter. Others back the Naagin 6 actress and lashed out at Karan for allegedly demeaning his ladylove on a social media platform. Some even wondered if the two actors have parted ways.

“No but dude why you don’t you call her and talk to her instead of coming to Twitter to shade her???" one of the fans wrote. “These two are fully fighting in public now? I just finished watching her interview and omg there is so much shade going on," another user shared. “I don’t think their relationship is going long. They have some communication issue. First they should clarify the problems in their mind wth each other otherwise it is good to end this now. Other wise after marriage it lead to their di…." one of the Tweets read.

They broke up?— Hannan (@HannanxTweetx) March 7, 2023

these two are fully fighting in public now? I just finished watching her interview and omg there is so much shade going on‍‍‍‍‍ #tejran https://t.co/g2mDebiKiS pic.twitter.com/cSPCZjnipX— k. (@karishmaokay) March 7, 2023

Tera kaam hi yehi hai @kkundrra Thank god I never support you Such a shamless celebrityO God 38 immature https://t.co/Wlgv4FM721 pic.twitter.com/edwxd1aYK0— ❥︎ ❥︎ (@Teja_meri_hai) March 8, 2023

No but dude why you don't you call her and talk to her instead of coming to Twitter to shade her??? ‍♀️ @itsmetejasswi #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan https://t.co/db46ZqJxJg— Teja || LOML || ✨ (@Peaceou06894898) March 8, 2023

I don't think their relationship is going long. They have some communication issue. First they should clarify the problems in their mind wth each other otherwise it is good to end this now. Other wise after marriage it lead to their di…. https://t.co/kA7ySnYbKX— goofy fan❤ (@najeena1234) March 8, 2023

However, one of the social media users also claimed that Karan is not taking a dig at anyone but is only expressing his views. Check out the Tweet here:

It's just a normal shayari He used to write these often before Stop reading too much into it and making forced analysisGet a Life pokers. They both are happy more than u have ever been in life. #TejRan #TejRanFam #TejaTroops #KKundrraSquad https://t.co/qI82POJi1T — Anand Abhirup (@SanskariGuruji) March 8, 2023

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. They are often snapped together and never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their adorable PDA moments.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

