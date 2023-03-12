Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The movie which had slowed down after an opening of Rs 15.73 crore, went on to collect Rs 16.57 crore on Saturday, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Currently, TJMM stands at a total of Rs 53.16 crore and is expected to score better on Sunday and the coming week too!

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a breakdown of the movie’s collection. “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar puts up a solid show on Day 4… National chains witness 68.93 percent jump, while mass circuits grow marginally… Eyes ₹70 cr+ total in its five-day *extended* weekend… Wed ₹15.73 cr, Thu ₹10.34 cr, Fri ₹10.52 cr, Sat ₹16.57 cr. Total: ₹53.16 cr. India business."

Take a look at his tweet here:

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar puts up a solid show on Day 4… National chains witness 68.93% jump, while mass circuits grow marginally… Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ total in its 5-day *extended* weekend… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: ₹ 53.16 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/wgqFdoR3tu— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2023

The film sees Ranbir Kapoor share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. It also marks his return to the rom-com genre after a long time. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “What lifts Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is its cast. Ranbir as Mickey is in top form. Not only does he make the film look extremely good but he delivers a performance that makes you realise that nobody but only this Kapoor boy could pull it off with such finesse, earnestness and ease. There might not be much scope for a heavy-duty performance in a rom-com but that’s where the irony lies. Kapoor is so in his own skin that you hardly feel that he putting up a show. He’s funny and sassy and hits the ball out of the park in the emotional scenes too. Once again, he steals the show with his brooding eyes (barring the washboard abs, of course). And a special mention to his comic timing too! It would be rather sad and even unfair to his audiences if he stops doing rom-coms going ahead."

Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of his next film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

