Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's Album Strikes A Chord With The Audience, Continues To Top Charts

Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s success has been talked-about since its release. Bringing back the era of romcoms in Bollywood, the film made its way into the heart of the audiences across the globe as it premiered on Netflix. Not just the story, the Luv Ranjan-directorial is ruling the music charts making it one of the most-loved albums in the recent times.

While Tere Pyaar Mein is a truly romantic song, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai asks all the singles out there not to lose hope as love can strike several times in life, Maine Pi Rakhi Hai is a fun party song to tap your feet on the dance floor while Show Me the Thumka is an obvious pick for that sangeet dance-off. The song Jaadui takes one on a magical and beautiful journey to the world of romance and relationships, while O Bedardeya strikes the perfect chord with all the heartbroken lovers.

The album takes one back to Luv Rajan’s last directorial – Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety – whose album had become a hit back in 2018. From Bom Diggy and Kaun Nachdi being played at the clubs to Dil Chori making its way to sangeet performances – it’s still around. The film’s most-loved track Tera Yaar Hoon Main has become synonymous to the word friendship over the years.

TJMM’s Music director, Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, singer Arijit Singh and director Luv Ranjan made sure that TJMM’s album is a complete package offering an emotion to connect with for everyone out there in the audience just like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety did.

The story of the film revolves around what happens when a jodi breaker stumbles upon his own girlfriend who wants a break up with him. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia among others in pivotal roles.