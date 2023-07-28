New Film Alert? Ranbir Kapoor And Nushrratt Bharuccha Create Stir With Their Latest Appearance

The excitement among fans soared as paparazzi captured Ranbir Kapoor and Nushrratt Bharuccha arriving in New Delhi. This also marked the actor’s reunion after their on-screen collaboration in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Gracefully navigating through the bustling airport, they drew everyone’s attention with their impeccable fashion sense.

In a video shared by Manav Manglani, Ranbir Kapoor was seen donning a casual yet stylish vibe in a chic white basic t-shirt and denim, complemented by an elegant overcoat. His ensemble was further accentuated with trendy white shoes, sunglasses, and a trendy beanie, adding a touch of panache to his overall look. Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha looked absolutely stunning in an alluring all-black outfit. The talented actress effortlessly combined a black top with sleek black jeans and a fashionable cropped jacket, showcasing her impeccable sense of fashion. Her hair cascaded elegantly as she donned fashionable sunglasses and black heels.

Fans of the two stars were especially thrilled by the reunion, as they fondly remembered their delightful on-screen collaboration in the film. Nushrratt Bharuccha made a cameo appearance in the movie, playing the character of Shraddha Kapoor’s friend. Her character befriends Ranbir Kapoor’s character to test whether he is being faithful to his girlfriend and fiancée, adding a delightful twist to the story. Their recent appearance has ignited speculation among fans about a potential new collaboration project.

In an interview with News18, Nushrratt Bharuccha expressed that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar holds a special place in her heart because it gave her the wonderful opportunity to work with one of her favourite actors, Ranbir Kapoor. Their chemistry on-screen was appreciated by fans and critics alike, making it a memorable collaboration for both actors.

Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where he acted alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Now, the actor is gearing up to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming movie Animal, where he will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol. The film is scheduled for release on December 1 and will be available in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be appearing in two upcoming movies: a horror movie titled Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia, and another film titled Akelli, directed by Pranay Meshram.