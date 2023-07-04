Tujhyat Jeev Rangala Fame Hardeek Joshi Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Party

Marathi actor Hardeek Joshi, who rose to fame with the popular serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala, has joined Eknath Shinde’s political party, Shiv Sena. Many other actors, including Aditi Sarangdhar and Maadhav Deochake, have also joined the Shiv Sena. It was a surprise for everyone. Recently, a major political shift took place in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar also joined hands with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, along with some of his supporting MLAs.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Monday, a programme was held at Anandashram in Thane. Pictures from the event are currently garnering everyone’s attention. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present on this occasion along with the other Marathi actors, including Hardeek Joshi, Aditi Sarangdhar, and Maadhav Deochake. They unveiled the logo of a new organisation, Shiv Filmsena.

The photos were shared on the Instagram page of Maharashtrache Bhavishy Eknath. “Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde celebrated Guru Purnima by taking the blessings of his guru to celebrate the day of Guru Purnima. On this occasion, a large number of Shiv Sena ministers, MLA office bearers, and activists were present at Anandashram in Thane.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that energy, an active force, is always felt in Anand Ashram. On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Deputy Leader of U Batha Group Mr Shishir Shinde, Liaison Chief Mr Vilas Parkar, actor Hardeek Joshi, along with many officials and workers, entered under the leadership of Honourable Chief Minister and Chief Leader of Shiv Sena Honourable Eknath Shinde Saheb," reads the caption.

In a recent media interaction with a news portal, Hardeek Joshi gave reasons why he joined the Shiv Sena. Hardeek said, “The Shiv Sena party will work for artists. Sushant Shelar is the president of this organisation. We joined this organisation through Sushant. Everyone feels that we should help the people in the field we are working in, but we can’t find a way. I think I got that way today."

Hardeek further added, “This is an organisation without any kind of politics. So all of us artists will come together and work for the entire unit, not just the entertainment industry. Through this film association, we will gradually prepare various schemes. I felt that this was the right way to bring the issues of artists and the entertainment industry to the government, and that’s why I got involved." He is currently eager to see what new measures will be implemented for the artists through this organisation.