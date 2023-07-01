Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh Drops Budget Reel With Photoshopped Locales; Alia Bhatt Dubs Him Legend

The much-awaited song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani released last week. Titled Tum Kya Mile, the love anthem of the year features Ranveer romancing Alia in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir.

The song has instantly gone viral, with the duo’s on-screen chemistry becoming the talk of the town. Alia recently shared a video of herself grooving to the song at her beach vacay. Now Ranveer too has shared a video of himself grooving, at virtual locations saying, “Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi thha #TumKyaMile #RRKPK @aliaabhatt.”

Have a look at the hilarious video :

Tum Kya Mile gives us a glimpse into everything Karan Johar’s cinema quintessentially stands for. The song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh has become an instant hit. Apart from that, the movie also marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Earlier before sharing the song, Karan Johar revealed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was his tribute to Yash Chopra, whom he called his “guru". He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra… The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it,’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true." Karan also apologised to Alia for making her dance in a chiffon saree in freezing temperature.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. While the Guddi (1971) duo of Dharmendra and Jaya will play Ranveer’s onscreen grandparents, Shabana will be essaying the role of Alia’s grandmother.The film will release in theatres on July 28, 2023.