Days after Sheezan Khan was granted bail in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case, it has now been reported that the late actress’ mother, Mrs Vanita Sharma has not been keeping well ever since her daughter passed away. In a recent interview, Tunisha’s maternal uncle Pawan Sharma shared the same and revealed that Vanita has also been admitted to the hospital twice ever since December 24.

“My sister still keeps asking ‘Is Tunisha on her way to home from the set? Has the packup happened?’. She is not keeping well. Twice she was admitted to the hospital, owing to high-stress levels. First time, the doctors let her go home after a day. But back home, her health deteriorated and she had to be admitted again. Even yesterday, she was on drip at home. She has to take two sleeping pills every night. We are very scared about her well-being," Tunisha’s uncle told E-Times.

Tunisha Sharma’s uncle also revealed how the family tried hiding the news of Sheezan Khan’s bail from the late actress’ mother. However, when she eventually learned about it, she was left ‘disturbed’.

“We avoid giving her access to phones and TV. We didn’t want the ‘Shezaan out on bail’ news to reach her but somehow she laid her hands on the phone and happened to read it. It disturbed her all the more. We also avoid her from being in Mumbai as all her recent memories with Tunisha start rolling back and then it gets tough for her. But we will bring her here if and when she is required for any legal matter," Tunisha’s uncle further added.

For the unversed, Sheezan Khan was arrested on January 25, 2022, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. However, Khan was granted bail earlier this month.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

