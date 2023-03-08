Days after Sheezan Khan walked out of Jail, his sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz dropped a happy family picture on social media. Reacting to it, Tunisha Sharma’s uncle, Pawan Sharma has said that the Khan family is ‘celebrating’ as if they have won a ‘jung’ (war). He also reminded them that Khan stayed in jail for 70 days.

“These guys are celebrating as if he has returned after a jung. If he was in jail for 70 days, there must be something that made the law authorities hold him back for so long," Pawan Sharma told E-Times.

Tunisha’s uncle’s comment comes after Shafaqq and Falaq took to their Instagram handles to share a happy family picture featuring Sheezan Khan too. “Shukaran sukoon. Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us #sheezankhanfamily #khansfamily,” their caption read.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Tunisha’s uncle also claimed that the late actress’ mother, Vanita Sharma has not been keeping well ever since her daughter passed away. He shared that Vanita has also been admitted to the hospital twice ever since December 24. Tunisha’s uncle also revealed how the family tried hiding the news of Sheezan Khan’s bail from the late actress’ mother. However, when she eventually learned about it, she was left ‘disturbed’.

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25, 2022, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. However, Khan was granted bail earlier this month.

“We avoid giving her access to phones and TV. We didn’t want the ‘Shezaan out on bail’ news to reach her but somehow she laid her hands on the phone and happened to read it. It disturbed her all the more. We also avoid her from being in Mumbai as all her recent memories with Tunisha start rolling back and then it gets tough for her. But we will bring her here if and when she is required for any legal matter," Pawan Sharma told the entertainment portal.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

