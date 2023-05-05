Turkish actor Burak Deniz Reveals He 'Loves' Aamir Khan; Says 'He's The Greatest Actor...'

Turkish actor Burak Deniz is a popular actor not only in Turkey but around the world. Known for his brilliant performances in projects like The Ignorant Angels, ShahMaran, Arada and Don’t Leave, Burak has certainly cemented his place in everyone’s heart. Thanks to his charm, the actor made a lasting impression at the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames, hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. During an interview with IndiaToday.in, Deniz shared his love for Indian cinema, discussed his global recognition and even revealed his favourite Indian actor – Aamir Khan.

When asked if he has watched Indian movies, Burak Deniz expressed his admiration for Aamir Khan and said that he has watched PK and 3 Idiots. “Who doesn’t love Aamir Khan? He is an actor but more than that he is involved in a lot of other activities. He is very impressive and the greatest actor in the world! I have a lot of respect for him," he said, adding that he would love to act in a Bollywood film. “I’ll need to learn Hindi first and how to sing and dance," he jokingly said.

The actor, who has created a sensation of sorts on the internet, said that he couldn’t have predicted his global popularity and feels he is fortunate enough to be at the right place and time, and receive the support of the right people. “You cannot predict the future. You can work hard and put in effort. I want to be positive and create something stronger. I am trying to do all these things and it’s happening hopefully," he said.

A short video of him grooving to the classic song ‘Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori’ from Andaz Apna Apna, featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, has gone viral. In the clip, Burak can be seen sitting inside a car and vibing to the tunes of the iconic song.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here