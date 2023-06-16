Tusshar Kapoor To Neil Nitin Mukesh, 6 Star Kids Whose Careers Took A U-Turn

The Bollywood industry has “outsiders" who hail from a non-filmy background and have made it big on their own, and then there are star kids who became successful like their family members. But, just because they belong to a filmy background does not guarantee that they will make it big. While Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol have regularly delivered hit movies at the box office, there are a few star kids whose careers took a nosedive and failed to make a mark for themselves. Let us take a look at star kids who failed to make a mark at the box office as lead actors.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra. The actor marked his debut in 2001 with the movie Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. He has since appeared in films like Gayab, Golmaal series, Dhol and Kya Kool Hai Hum, among many others. However, he has not delivered any hits as the lead actor. He was last seen in Dhruv Lather’s Maarrich movie along with Rahul Dev, Naseeruddin Shah and Anita Hassanandani Reddy in pivotal roles.

Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra is the son of legendary film director Yash Chopra and the younger brother of Aditya Chopra. He marked his debut with Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty and Kim Sharma. He later starred in the hit Dhoom series as Ali. But the actor has not delivered a successful movie as a lead actor.

Fardeen Khan

Son of the late actor-director Feroz Khan, Fardeen Khan’s career had a great start. He made his debut with Prem Aggan and won the Filmfare Best Debut Award for the same. However, after a few consecutive flops, his career took a hit and thus began his downfall as an actor. Reportedly, he will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi opposite Aditi Rao Hydari.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. He made his debut as the lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia D’souza. He has worked in movies like Luck, Break Ke Baad, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Katti Batti, to name a few. But a majority of his movies have had an underwhelming performance at the box office.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Known for his performances in New York, Johnny Gaddaar and Lafangey Parindey, the actor is the son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh. Reportedly, he has worked in more than 20 movies, and the majority have failed at the box office.