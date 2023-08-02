TV Actor Harshad Arora Opens Up On His Split With Aparna Kumar

Television actor Harshad Arora, known for his work in serials like Dahleez, Tera Kya Hoga Aaliya, and Supercops, made headlines last year due to his split with his ex-flame Aparna Kumar. Interestingly, Aparna essayed the role of Harshad’s onscreen mother in the 2018 TV series Mayavi Malang, and it was on the sets of this show that the seeds of their romance were sown. After being in a relationship for four years, the couple decided to part ways in May last year. Harshad has now opened up about the failed relationship and shared the reasons behind their separation.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Harshad candidly expressed, “Relationships occasionally don’t go as planned. I want to now concentrate on my work. A relationship at any stage of life requires a lot of effort and commitment. Right now, all I want to think about is my work. Aparna and I disagreed on a lot of things. We have hence mutually agreed to separate because of this."

Harshad also emphasized that he doesn’t regret being in the relationship and described it as a great experience while it lasted. He further stated that despite the breakup, he would like to maintain a good friendship with Aparna. In an earlier interview, Aparna had also shared a similar sentiment, mentioning that staying happy as friends separately was better than living together in constant disagreement. She made it clear that the split was entirely mutual, and there was no bitterness between them. When asked about how she was coping with the breakup, she replied, “I invested four and a half years in this relationship, (of course) it is going to be painful. But yes, I’m moving on."

The Times of India had previously reported on the strong bond between Aparna and Harshad on the sets of Mayavi Malang. The duo always accompanied each other when entering and exiting the set, and Harshad would patiently wait for Aparna to finish her scenes before sending her to the vanity vehicle they shared.

Harshad Arora’s candid revelations about his relationship and separation highlight the complexities and challenges that can arise in personal relationships. Despite the breakup, both he and Aparna have chosen to remain amicable and mature about the situation. Their decision to focus on their careers and prioritize their work is a reflection of their determination to grow personally and professionally.

In the world of showbiz, where personal relationships often face public scrutiny, Harshad and Aparna’s approach serves as a positive example of handling breakups with grace and understanding. Their openness about their feelings and their commitment to maintaining a friendship after parting ways is commendable and may serve as an inspiration to others going through similar situations.