TV Actor Rajat Tokas Looks Unrecognisable In Fresh Heavily-bearded Look

Rajat Tokas is a well-known face in television celebrity and received adulation from the audience in serials Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Jodha Akbar and Chandra Nandini. The actor is missing from the small screen for quite some time but stays connected with the audience via social media.

Rajat recently shared a photo on Instagram and fans found it hard to recognise him in the heavily bearded and moustache look. He is wearing a red jacket in the picture. His wife Srishti Tokas commented, “Why so cute! I love you." Rajat replied,"@glowtok It’s only when you are around." Take a look:

Rajat had shared some other pictures of him as well in the new look some time back. He was seen in a Starbucks outlet with Srishti and was having a chocolate drink in this picture.

Rajat last acted in the show Naagin 3, directed by Ranjan Kumar Singh, which was a hit among the audience. According to the data released by BARC India, the Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani starrer got ratings of 10.8 million impressions. This had broken the record of last season’s premiere (October 2016) when the show registered 8.8 million impressions.

Rajat Tokas has also been the winner of the Indian Television Academy Awards, Zee Rishtey Awards, Star Parivaar Awards and Indian Telly Awards. He received these awards for his acting in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Jodha Akbar and Chandra Nandini.

Currently, Rajat is not acting in any serial and has also not shared any glimpses of his upcoming shows on social media. He informed his fans regarding this via an Instagram story as well. The actor wrote that he is not doing a show and has not been approached by anyone. Also, he is not even thinking of acting in a show right now, he added.

Rajat Tokas also urged followers to not believe anything they see or hear regarding this misleading information. He requested fans to let others know about this as well. He further said that he had dedicated his life to something else and that’s why is not acting for the time being.