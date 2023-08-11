TV Actress Anshitha Akbarsha Ties The Knot Secretly? Here’s The Truth

Famous television series Chellamma has garnered a strong following and positive feedback from viewers. The show first aired in May 2022, featuring Anshitha Akbarsha and Arnav Amjath in the main roles, along with a talented supporting cast that includes Divya Ganesh, Anu Sathishas, and more.

The wedding photo of Anshitha has been shared, sparking discussions about her secret marriage and creating a buzz in the town.

Recently, an image of Anshitha supposedly getting married to Arnav surfaced online. However, it’s important to note that this isn’t an actual wedding but rather a scene being filmed for the Chellamma serial.

Divya Sridhar and Arnav Amjad secretly married each other. During pregnancy, Divya made significant accusations against Arnav. She claimed that Arnav is romantically involved with Anshitha Akbarsha, his co-star in the serial, and is intending to marry Anshitha while sidestepping her.

Anshitha has addressed the situation in response. On her Instagram, she expressed that her silence shouldn’t be misconstrued as acceptance of the rumours. She emphasized the need for clarity and strength in her response. Anshitha stated, “My silence is not permission to continue your folly. I will respond when the time is right. It will be strong and clear. Until then the detractors can go ahead with their interpretations along with the sentiments of the fakers. Life and laws are often strange when the innocent are crucified. Those who enjoy those moments will be rewarded twice as much."

A few months ago, the Madras High Court dismissed the petition submitted by Tamil TV actor Arnav Amjath concerning the case filed against him for allegedly assaulting and harassing his wife, actress Divya Shridhar. Arnav’s petition stated that he and Divya had a love marriage, but after tying the knot, Divya consistently engaged in disputes with him. She allegedly falsely accused him of being romantically involved with Anshitha.

In his petition, Arnav contended that the allegations of him assaulting and harassing Divya are unfounded. He also highlighted that his complaints to the police were disregarded, and a case was registered solely based on Divya’s statement.