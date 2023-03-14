Television actress Krishna Mukherjee recently tied the wedding knot with her boyfriend Chirag Batliwala. Pictures and videos from her mehndi and haldi ceremony have surfaced online. Krishna, from the famous television series Ye Hai Mohabbatein, got married on March 13 in Goa to cruise ship deck officer Chirag Batliwalla. The wedding festivities kicked off on Saturday, March 12 with the mehendi ceremony.

Meanwhile, a video of Krishna’s mehndi ceremony is currently going viral. In the clip, Krishna is seen in a gorgeous green festive outfit. She also wore a choker and maang tikka to complete her look. The actress looked stunning and was seen smiling and enjoying the night by smoking hookah.

The mehendi function was also attended by her close friends Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Shireen Mirza, among others. They were all seen enjoying the party to the fullest. Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, the actress was trolled heavily. One of the users commented, “Bas ab yahi bacha hain,” and another one wrote, “Ekdum ghatiya”. A third user commented, “Bakwas."

Well, the actress recently shared a string of pictures from her big day. In the stills, Krishna looked like an angel. She donned a red and white lehenga on her big day whereas groom Chirag looked handsome in a white kurta and dhoti. The couple tied the knot in Bengali tradition as seen in the pictures.

Moreover, it was a beach wedding that happened during the sunset. The grand wedding was attended by her close family members and friends. Sharing the snaps, the actress wrote, “And the Bengali girl tied the knot for life with the Parsi Sailor. We seek your blessings and love on our big day," in the caption. Check out Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala’s wedding pictures here:

Seeing the pictures, celebs and fans all showered good wishes for the couple in the comment section.

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee came to the limelight after playing the role of Aliya in the popular television series Ye Hai Mohabbatein which also featured Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi as the main leads.

