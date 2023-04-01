TV Actress Shwetha Prasad Steals Hearts In Stunning Black Saree

Shwetha R Prasad is one of the most loved actresses in showbiz. She recently dropped a few pictures that are now making a huge buzz on the internet. In the photos, the TV actress can be seen donning a sequined black saree and looking breathtaking. Shwetha wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of nude lipstick. She leaves her hair open as she poses for the camera. Shwetha captioned her post, “She is the kind of woman that people will learn to write poetry for”.

Shwetha Prasad’s fans have now showered her with love and admiration. One fan wrote, “My whole heart”. Another added, “My all-time crush”.

This picture of Shwetha is sure to give you a major retro feel. The black shimmery saree, which she teamed up with classy accessories, makes her look awe-inspiring.

Her aesthetic beauty and sartorial style statements time and again captivates the audience. Earlier, Shwetha shared a slew of pictures in an ethnic ensemble. She undeniably looked like a diva. Shwetha donned a beautifully designed white lehenga, which she teamed up with exquisite jewellery.

Shwetha always manages to garner the attention of the audience with her incredible fashion choices and her acting chops. The latest picture shared by her proves the same.

Shwetha is a well-known name in the Kannada film industry. She made her debut with Zee Kannada’s daily soap Shrirastu Shubhamastu. She has also starred in Kannada serials including Radha Ramana and Navaratri Navashakti. Shwetha R Prasad was honoured with the ‘Most Desirable Woman On Television’ Award in 2017 by the Bangalore Times. In 2013, she also appeared in the reality television show Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

