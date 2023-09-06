TV Anchor Suma Kanakala Gives Boss Lady Vibes In All-Black Ensemble

Suma Kanakala has gained critical acclaim as one of the most sought-after Telugu TV anchors. What made Suma stand apart from the other anchors is her impeccable command over the Telugu language, despite being from Kerala. Her Telugu diction is brilliant. She also has her best foot forward when it comes to impressing fans with her sartorial choices. It is evident from her Instagram. Suma recently posted a photo, where she can be seen wearing a black full-sleeve shirt. She paired it with a metallic black skirt. Suma Kanakala opted for a minimal makeup look and went ahead with a nude gloss. She further accessorised her look with hoop earrings. She wrote in the caption, “Walking into the spotlight with grace and a whole lot of fierceness."

Fans appreciated her looks. One of them commented, “Anchor queen fashion queen, no words about Suma garu". Another appreciated her passion for work. A social media user also wrote that no one can compete with her work, no matter how many generations make their career in anchoring. Some of the haters tried to troll the anchor, but her supporters rallied strongly behind her. A fan commented that Suma should never pay attention to the haters and she looks gorgeous in the pictures.

Suma is also known for her engaging content on her YouTube channel. She is now coming up with another season of her YouTube show, Stress Busters. She has a total of 8,34,000 subscribers on her channel. She informed the audience about the new season of this show via an Instagram post. Suma wrote, “We are coming up with yet another season of ‘Stress Busters’ on my YouTube channel Suma. Mail us your Kids’ (4-7 Yrs only) 1 min interactive Video and 2 Photographs (Full & Portrait) along with contact details to sumastressbusters@gmail.com, Last Date to Send Entries: 20th September 2023."

The audience loves the way she interacts with the children in the show, and makes them feel comfortable in front of the camera. She unveiled the 3rd season’s 6th episode of this show on September 4.