TV Star Sreemukhi Looking Stunning In A Red Sharara Set, Pics Goes Viral

Television presenter-turned-actress Sreemukhi predominantly works in the Telugu entertainment industry. She is best known for hosting several popular comedy shows, including Super Singer 9, Super Mom, and Comedy Nights. Along with her hosting skills, Sreemukhi has also gained recognition for her outstanding acting abilities, earning a special place in the hearts of her fans. Recently, Sreemukhi shared a series of pictures from a photo session that has taken the internet by storm. In these photos, Sreemukhi looks stunning in a red sharara set. She wears a short, full-sleeved kurta with a middle slit, paired with matching sharara pants and a dupatta, all from Prasanna Gummadidala’s collection.

Completing her look with nude flats, glamorous makeup, and her hair left open, Sreemukhi’s accessorizes with a statement pair of emerald green earrings. The captions the pictures with “Neethone dance."

Here’s the post:

Sreemukhi consistently slays in every outfit she wears. Just three days ago, she shared another set of photos wearing a sky-blue three-piece set. She dons a long, flowy skirt, paired with a floral printed embroidery crop top and a matching shrug.

Her minimal makeup includes matching eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a mauve-colored lip shade. Completing the look with matching earrings, Sreemukhi looks stunning as always.

The photos quickly went viral, and fans showered her with compliments.

Sreemukhi will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Bhola Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, this masala action film is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedhalam. It stars Chiranjeevi as the main lead, with Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in the female lead roles. Bhola Shankar is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11.