Twinkle Khanna Drops A Throwback Pic Of Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Check It Out

Twinkle Khanna is known for her sense of humour. The former actress on Saturday took a trip down a memory lane and shared a rare throwback photo of her parents, late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia.

In the photo, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia can be seen sitting with young Twinkle sitting in between them. Looks like the picture is from any award show. Late actor Rajesh is seen wearing a white kurta paired with Nehru jacket while Dimple is wearing a black colour velvet suit. Twinkle is looking gorgeous in sequin worked dress. Twinkle shared the photo on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “And the internet serves this up today.” The photo has been receiving a lot of love from fans and followers.

Take a look at the photo here:

Twinkle Khanna started her career in Bollywood in 1995. She made her screen debut opposite Bobby Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi’s romantic drama Barsaat. After marrying Akshay Kumar she distanced herself from acting. She is now a well-known writer. The former actress is currently pursuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London.

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia got married in 1973, and have two daughters - Twinkle and Rinkie Khanna. However, their marriage was not a happy one, and they separated. Despite their separation, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia remained on good terms and even worked together in several films, including ‘Zamana’ and ‘Sagar’.

Rajesh Khanna was one of the most popular actors in Bollywood in the 1970s, with several hit films to his credit. Dimple Kapadia, on the other hand, continues to act in films and has been receiving critical acclaim for her recent performances in films like ‘Tenet’ and ‘Tandav’. The veteran actress was last seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar co starring Sharaddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

