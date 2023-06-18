Twinkle Khanna Posts Pic With A Shirtless Akshay Kumar; Says 'Hoping Children Will Inherit His Genes'

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have been together for twenty-two years. The duo who tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 17, 2001, is only growing stronger. The ‘it’ couple if Bollywood has two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On Father’s Day today, Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a picture with hubby dearest Akshay Kumar and hailed him for being a good father and his amazing genes that she wishes for her children to inherit. She wrote, “Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father’s Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself."

Akshay was quick to comment. “Love you for this Tina ♥️ Since you have assigned me the genetic department for looks, I trust you with the intellect in our kids. Make them read loads of books," he wrote and dropped a smiley.

Twinkle Khanna debut in Bollywood in 1995. She made her big screen debut opposite Bobby Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi’s romantic drama Barsaat. She first met Akshay during a photoshoot and eventually fell in love and tied the knot in 2001.

While Twinkle is in the UK, pursuing Masters in fiction writing, Akshay will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. It will hit theatres on Eid 2024. Akshay also has Oh My God 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, and Capsule Gill with Parineeti Chopra in the pipeline.