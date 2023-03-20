Former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has carved a niche for herself by being an effortlessly funny individual. Popularly known as Ms FunnyBones, the actress-turned-author often shells out intriguing information about her personal and professional life that leaves the masses in splits.

Recently, the 48-year-old, in a candid interaction with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, talked about her poor cooking skills. Sharing her concern with the chef, Twinkle spoke that she fears her daughter Nitara might require therapy in future for having eaten just peanut butter sandwiches during the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to The Indian Express, Twinkle Khanna recently attended Sanjeev Kapoor’s chat show The Icons. The Mela actress spilled the beans that while she was an inefficient cook, her husband-actor Akshay Kumar, despite working as a chef in Thailand before attaining stardom, refused to prepare food for the family.

In reply to Sanjeev Kapoor, who expressed his confidence over the fact that any ordinary dish could be turned delicious, Twinkle Khanna said, “During the pandemic, I was giving my 10-year-old daughter Nitara peanut butter sandwiches every day because we couldn’t cook. I can’t cook. Husband said that he was not going to cook.”

“Now, I feel that she will grow up and go into therapy and say that others’ parents were making pasta and banana bread and everything, but my mother was giving me only peanut butter toast,” she added further.

Twinkle and Akshay have a daughter Nitara and a son Aarav. She has often voiced her opinion on parenting tips. Not so long ago, the former B-town star hogged the limelight for boarding an autorickshaw with Nitara in Mumbai. Sharing her thoughts on the correct way to bring up children, Twinkle put emphasis on leading by example.

In another interview in 2021, Twinkle revealed that she does not have a joint bank account with Akshay Kumar. In fact, she disclosed that both Nitara and Aarav’s education fees are paid by her only.

Not just that, in her latest Instagram post, Twinkle Khanna, once again dished out parenting hacks by saying, “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses.”

