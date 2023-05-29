Twinkle Khanna Shares Travel Moments With Daughter Nitara; Says 'When They Grow Up, They Will...'

Former actor and writer, Twinkle Khanna, posted a video from her recent vacation with daughter Nitara, discussing the joys of motherhood. She shared, through a video, that despite the sacrifices mothers make for their children, it often goes unnoticed, as children tend to blame their mothers. Twinkle is currently in London and is pursuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at the esteemed Goldsmiths, University of London. Nitara, too, is with her.

The video begins with the caption “The Joys of Motherhood" as Twinkle is seen at a train station. The caption reads, “Taking them on tiring trips while secretly wishing for a solo vacation, desperately chasing after them as they dash to another platform like crazy marathon runners."

The video features Nitara engrossed in a book while sitting on a train. The caption reads, “Instilling the love of reading in their little minds." It then offers a glimpse of the yummy treats enjoyed by the mother- daughter duo with the caption, “Splurging on treats for them, while suppressing the urge to snatch it away and devour it yourself.”

The video goes on to mention, “Showing them the world and all its wonders; pretending you are not irritated because you told them to use the bathroom when you left the hotel and now they want you to find them a toilet in an open field. Putting their happiness above yours.”

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “It doesn’t matter what you do. When they grow up, they will go to therapy and blame you. All we can do is hope is that they realise that there are very few truly terrible mothers. Even the mother from Home Alone – who forgot about her child not once, but also in the sequel – was not evil, just overwhelmed. Mothers are far from perfect, but most of us try to do our best, even on our worst days.”

After appearing in films like Baadshah, Joru Ka Ghulam, Mela, and International Khiladi, Twinkle retired from acting in 2001. She tied the knot with Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001, and they have a son – Aarav and a daughter – Nitara.