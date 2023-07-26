Twinkle Khanna Takes A Walk Down Memory Lane With Dimple Kapadia; Says ‘I Am Still Her Bodyguard’

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a bundle of throwback pictures with her mommy and actress Dimple Kapadia. Sharing the pictures, she also penned a thoughtful note that read, “All I need is a little suit and I could easily pass off as her bouncer. Forty years later, I am still her bodyguard. i got the suit and I have also learned to disguise the aggressiveness behind a smile. What role do you play in your mother’s life?”

Have a look at the photos:

Twinkle shares a close bond with Dimple. Back in 2020, in one of her columns in Times Of India, the actress opened up about her equation with her mother. She jokingly shared how life with her mommy can sometimes be too much to handle. “I clearly recall more than one occasion when I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling my mother. Like the time, she said my newly done highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head. She said it as a joke but her criticism, even light-hearted, would sting.”

However, when she herself became a mother, she found a new-found respect for Dimple. “I know that like most daughters, my self-worth for the longest time and partially even now, is based firmly on what I perceive as my mother’s notion of me…I try to help my daughter rejoice in her strengths, build confidence, integrity and fearlessness while also throwing a few vegetables down her throat. But I know I will still slip up inadvertently.”

After appearing in films like Baadshah, Joru Ka Ghulam, Mela, and International Khiladi, Twinkle retired from acting in 2001. She tied the knot with Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001, and they have a son – Aarav and a daughter – Nitara. She is currently pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Dimple, on the other hand, was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan.