TXT and Jonas Brothers Promise Playful Summer Song With 'Do It Like That' Teaser; Watch
1-MIN READ

TXT and Jonas Brothers Promise Playful Summer Song With ‘Do It Like That’ Teaser; Watch

Curated By: Ananya Nair

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 16:37 IST

Seoul, South Korea

'Do It Like That' marks the first collaboration between the two pop groups.

The Korean boy band, TXT is collaborating with the Jonas Brothers for a digital single. The official teaser is out, and the song will be released on 7th July.

K-pop sensation TXT and American band Jonas Brothers are marking their first venture together with their summer digital single, ‘Do It Like That’. On 6th July at midnight, the singers dropped a fun teaser, and fans of both groups couldn’t contain their excitement.

The teaser, available on Hybe’s official YouTube channel, seems like a catchy and playful summer song, and it already has a groove to it. The members of both bands look striking as they enjoy moving to the beats in the new teaser video. TXT can be seen dancing together while the three brothers make special appearances in between. Judging from their outfits and the chill aesthetics of the teaser, it is surely going to beat the summer blues.

According to the press statement, ‘Do It Like That’ is a summery tempo dance track that can be enjoyed by anyone right from the first note of the song. It is expected to be the summer song of the year.

The collaboration between the two famous bands had been doing the rounds on the Internet for a while and got officially confirmation only a few weeks back. Moreover, the anticipation of the song rose when the groups shared small snippets of themselves enjoying the chorus of the single on their social media handles, and if that’s not enough for the fans to go crazy, they have also made hilarious videos with each other to announce the collaboration.

Last week the concept photos of ‘Do It Like That’ dropped, and fans loved the new look of the members and jokingly called it the ‘K-popification of the Jonas Brothers.’

RELATED NEWS

This upcoming summer digital single will mark TXT’s comeback since the group’s album release in January. TXT debuted in 2019 as a five-member team - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai.

‘Do It Like That’ will release today, on the 7th of July, at 1 p.m. KST.

