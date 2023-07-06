TXT and Jonas Brothers Promise Playful Summer Song With ‘Do It Like That’ Teaser; Watch

K-pop sensation TXT and American band Jonas Brothers are marking their first venture together with their summer digital single, ‘Do It Like That’. On 6th July at midnight, the singers dropped a fun teaser, and fans of both groups couldn’t contain their excitement.

The teaser, available on Hybe’s official YouTube channel, seems like a catchy and playful summer song, and it already has a groove to it. The members of both bands look striking as they enjoy moving to the beats in the new teaser video. TXT can be seen dancing together while the three brothers make special appearances in between. Judging from their outfits and the chill aesthetics of the teaser, it is surely going to beat the summer blues.

According to the press statement, ‘Do It Like That’ is a summery tempo dance track that can be enjoyed by anyone right from the first note of the song. It is expected to be the summer song of the year.

The collaboration between the two famous bands had been doing the rounds on the Internet for a while and got officially confirmation only a few weeks back. Moreover, the anticipation of the song rose when the groups shared small snippets of themselves enjoying the chorus of the single on their social media handles, and if that’s not enough for the fans to go crazy, they have also made hilarious videos with each other to announce the collaboration.

Last week the concept photos of ‘Do It Like That’ dropped, and fans loved the new look of the members and jokingly called it the ‘K-popification of the Jonas Brothers.’

This upcoming summer digital single will mark TXT’s comeback since the group’s album release in January. TXT debuted in 2019 as a five-member team - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai.

‘Do It Like That’ will release today, on the 7th of July, at 1 p.m. KST.