TXT: Tomorrow X Together to Headline Lollapalooza 2023, Here's How To Watch The Performance

South Korean pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) are gearing up for their highly-anticipated return to Chicago as first-time headliners for 2023 LOLLAPALOOZA. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will take the stage at LOLLAPALOOZA on August 5 from 8:30 PM to 10:00 PM. The performance will be available for live viewing for global fans everywhere on Weverse Live, YouTube, and Hulu (U.S. only).

In July 2022, TOMORROW X TOGETHER became the first K-pop group to perform at LOLLAPALOOZA. Just one year later, the trailblazing global phenomenons will make history once more as not only the first K-pop group, but also the second K-pop act after BTS’ j-hope to headline the festival.

With their first appearance at LOLLAPALOOZA last year, TOMORROW X TOGETHER had left audiences in a frenzy with their electrifying energy on stage. The groundbreaking act is ready to add to the heat and excitement of the midsummer festival this year as they dominate the stage with their ultimate one-of-a-kind performance.

The band carefully crafted this year’s set list based on the themes of ‘Youth’ and ‘Rock’ to deliver TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s signature flair and color. Accompanied by a live band, the quintet will present a set list complete with songs from their jam-packed discography that is sure to be enjoyed by not only fans, but all festival goers alike.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s headlining set includes a premiere live performance of summer anthem “Do It Like That” released in July. Rapper and singer Coi Leray will make a special guest appearance for another exciting performance of “Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray).” The quintet will also present for the very first time at LOLLAPALOOZA unit performances combining live vocals and choreography.

As anticipation from global fans reaches its peak, a special viewing event of the headlining performance will be held in Korea for the band’s fandom MOA. Detailed information on the membership only event can be found on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s official Weverse community page.

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are regarded as Global Gen Z Icons who share musical narratives that focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe through their iconic performances. Debuted in 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER—consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI—have been listed at the top of Billboard’s “25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks” with their 2021 release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, and the subsequent album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE was featured on Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2021” as the only album by a Korean act. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s May 2022 release, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, debuted at No.4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks. In 2022, the trailblazing global phenomenons wrapped up their first world tour with 20 shows across 14 cities and became the first K-pop group to perform at LOLLAPALOOZA in Chicago in July 2022. Notably, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been nominated at prestigious awards such as the American Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards, and won at the 2022 MTV EMAs (Best Asia Act) and BandLab NME Awards 2022 (Hero of the Year). The band’s newest EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. In August 2023, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will become the first K-pop act to headline Chicago’s LOLLAPALOOZA festival.