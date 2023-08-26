Uday Chopra To Tusshar Kapoor, 5 Starkids Who Couldn’t Make It Big In Bollywood

Bollywood is being questioned and criticised for nepotism. Despite all this, there are many star kids in the industry who have achieved stardom due to their talent and personality. Star kids like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have made a name for themselves with their impeccable acting skills and exceptional on-screen presence. There are also actors like Uday Chopra and Bobby Deol, who couldn’t make it big in Bollywood, despite coming from film families. Today, let’s take a look at these star kids.

Tusshar Kapoor

Former Bollywood sensation Jeetendra remains a topic of discussion, and his daughter Ekta Kapoor has garnered substantial recognition in both the TV and film domains. In contrast, Jeetendra’s son, Tusshar Kapoor, faced challenges in achieving widespread fame. Tusshar has portrayed pivotal roles in several Hindi films. One of his most noteworthy portrayals in Bollywood is that of a deaf and dumb man in the Golmaal franchise.

Akshaye Khanna

Late Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna gained widespread popularity across the nation. His son Akshaye Khanna couldn’t be known for his critically acclaimed roles in film, but he couldn’t achieve superstardom like his father. Akshaye Khanna has made a lasting impact with his remarkable performances in notable Bollywood films like Dil Chahta Hai and Mere Baap Pehle Aap. He’s all set for a significant role in the upcoming film Drishyam 3, alongside Ajay Devgn.

Bobby Deol

Superstar Dharmendra’s son Bobby began his career on a high note with successful films like Barsaat, Gupt, and Soldier. He showcased his talent predominantly in thrillers during the late 1990s and early 2000s but faced setbacks when venturing into romantic roles. As time progressed, his career trajectory took a downturn; and today, he is not seen in many films; and appears in his father’s home productions ventures once in a while.

Fardeen Khan

Feroz Khan has maintained his stylish persona, both on and off-screen. Regrettably, the same cannot be said for his son, Fardeen. Feroz introduced his son in the late nineties with Prem Aggan, which saw moderate success. Fardeen even secured the Filmfare Best Debutant Award. Apart from a few notable roles, Fardeen’s career has been marked by several flops, and he persists in his attempts in the industry to this day.

Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra, son of filmmaker-producer Yash Chopra, made his acting debut in the 2000 musical romantic drama Mohabbatein. Despite having a spectacular launch under his father’s banner, he failed to impress the audience. The film was a multi-starrer, where Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan garnered most of the acclaim. His filmography also features notable appearances in movies like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and the Dhoom franchise.