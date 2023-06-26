Udaynidhi Stalin's Maamannan Based On True Story, Reveals Director Mari Selvaraj

Director Mari Selvaraj is all set for the release of his upcoming directorial Maamannan. The team has left no stone unturned to promote the political drama, which has an ensemble star cast including Udhyanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu in lead roles. While speaking in an interview, Mari said that the storyline in the film is based on a real incident. The director said that the film’s story was in his mind for a long time, but he chose not to write it. He shared that when Udhayanidhi Stalin approached him, the director shared that the film may not be according to his preference. But, when the actor-producer heard the story of the film and immediately agreed to do it.

Mari recalled and revealed that he felt nostalgic while he was writing the story of the film which gave him a lot of pain. The director also revealed that the core of the film is based on a real-life incident which happened 15 days right after his first film Paraiyerum Perumal was released. When he was asked about the incident, Mari refused to tell as it might be a spoiler for the film.

Mari also mentioned that while writing the story, he was thinking about how he would convey the story to the audience in the form of a film, and also knew that Udhayanidhi will be the right person to provide justice to the role.

The film is also said to be special for Udhayanidhi Stalin because it will be his last film as an actor. He is considering a temporary retirement from his acting career to focus on his political career in the state as a minister of the Tamil Nadu government.

Maamannan is all set to hit the big screens on June 29. However, the film has landed itself into a legal battle after producer Rama Saravanan filed a petition against Udhayanidhi for breaching the contract and not finishing the shoot of Angel. The Madras High Court has given the actor and his home production Red Giant Movies to file a counter affidavit before the court by June 28.