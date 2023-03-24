Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar’s father PS Mani died on Friday following a prolonged illness. He was 84. Following his death, the family issued a statement, shared by Ajith’s brother Anil Kumar. The statement informed the fans that the actor’s father passed away in sleep in the early hours of Friday. He was cremated at 10 AM at Besant Naga Crematorium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed grief and paid his last respects to Ajith’s father.

Sharing the same on Twitter, Udhayanidhi wrote in Tamil, which loosely translated to, “I am saddened to hear the news of the death of actor Mr Ajith Kumar’s beloved father Mr PS Mani due to ill health. We went to Ajith’s residence and paid our respects to his father… condolences to the family.”

Along with him, Kamal Hassan, Simbu, and Arun Vijay also extended condolences to the family. Kamal tweeted in Tamil and said that he was saddened by the news of Ajith’s father passing and offered his condolences to the actor’s family.

In the statement issued by the family said, “We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago. We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades," the note read.

There is a video making rounds on social media of Ajith consoling his mother during the final rites of his father. They can be seen hugging in the viral clip. His mother was seen making her way to Ajith’s home with the actor’s wife Shalini.

Following the news of Ajith’s father’s demise, fans have also offered their condolences on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here