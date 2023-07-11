Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer Maamannan Witnesses Slight Drop, Reaches Rs 46.6 crore On Day 12

Mari Selvaraj’s directorial Maamannan, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu, and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles, hit theatres on June 29. Since its release, the film has received critical acclaim and positive reviews from both critics and the audience. With a strong box office performance, Maamannan is now on the verge of entering the prestigious Rs 50 crore club in India, with its earnings in Tamil Nadu alone reaching around Rs 44 crore by the weekend.

Following its release, Maamannan quickly gained momentum at the ticket counters, emerging as the fourth highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu, trailing behind Varisu, Ponniyin Selvan 2, and Thunivu. On the 12th day of its theatrical run, the film witnessed a slight drop in collections, earning Rs 96 lakh in Tamil Nadu and bringing the total collection to Rs 46.6 crore. The film’s occupancy rate on Monday stood at 12.58%, with an estimated earning of Rs 99 lakh on Tuesday.

Internationally, Maamannan has earned approximately Rs 52 crore, further solidifying its success. To commemorate this milestone, the film’s team held a press meet in Chennai on July 8. Udhayanidhi, who also produced the film under his banner Red Giants Movies, expressed his joy during the event, stating that this film has marked the highest box office collection he has witnessed in his acting career.

The Red Giants Movies production house shared a series of photos on Twitter from the press meet, showcasing the joyous celebrations. The team gathered to express their gratitude to the media and fans for their love and support for Maamannan.

Following its successful run in Tamil Nadu, the team is now gearing up for the film’s release in Telugu under the title Nayakudu. It is set to hit the big screens in Telugu-speaking states on Friday, July 14, further expanding the film’s reach and promising an equally successful run.