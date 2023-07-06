Udhayanidhi Stalin Visits Vadivelu’s Residence, Praises Him For His Terrific Actin In Maamannan

Political thriller film Maamannan, written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, has become the talk of the town in the entertainment industry. Some heaped praises on the film for discussing a pertinent issue, others have termed it DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party’s propaganda film. Regardless of the reviews, the majority has appreciated senior actor Vadivelu’s acting prowess in the film. He played the role of politician Maamannan in this movie. Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, who played the role of his son Veeran in the movie, visited his residence with the film’s cast and crew on July 5. He offered a garland to Vadivelu and paid respects to him for his stellar acting in Maamannan. Stalin also presented him with a bouquet, and the duo enjoyed a conversation. The film’s director Mari Selvaraj was also present at the do.

Stalin tweeted a video of this on July 5, which garnered over 1,80,000 views. Stalin had captioned the video in Tamil, which reads that they have expressed gratitude to Vadivelu. He further mentioned that the senior actor had made Maamannan a hit with his realistic and excellent acting.

AG Kathiravan, a DMK member, tweeted: “Super”.

Vadivelu also won a thumping round of applause from the viewers when Maamannan was released in the Kalyan theatre located in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. Many thought that Vadivelu should be conferred with the National Award for his class apart performance.

Maamannan revolves around a Dalit MLA Maamannan from Kasipuram (played by Vadivelu) and his son Adhiveeran, fondly called Veeran (Stalin). They are not on talking terms for a long time because Maamannan was not able to protect Veeran from upper-caste attacks. How Veeran takes it upon himself to fight the upper caste atrocities forms the core theme of Maamannan. Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Koushik Mahata, Raveena Ravi, and Amir Ali Shaik also comprise the star cast of this film. Filmmaker AR Murugadoss has also made a brief appearance in this movie backed by Stalin’s production house Red Giant Movies.

Maamannan is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office in India and is expected to have steady growth in the coming weekend.