The trailer of Anand Pandit’s Underworld Ka Kabzaa has intrigued the masses to a whole new level and they can’t contain their eagerness to watch the upcoming action entertainer period drama. The film stars Superstars like Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, Shiva Rajkumar, and Shriya Saran. Helmed by R Chandru, Underworld Ka Kabzaa is all set to release on 17th March 2023.

As the film is closer to its release date, here are 5 reasons why you shouldn’t miss the experience of watching Underworld Ka Kabzaa on the big screen, the next big thing in Indian Cinema.

1) Anand Pandit foraying into the South Industry

Over the years Producer Anand Pandit has been known for selecting the most mesmerizing scripts and entertaining the masses with his choice of content, now the producer is backing the film “Underworld Ka Kabzaa” as his first South Project, which gives the viewers a massive reason to not miss Underworld Ka Kabzaa.

2) First-ever collaboration between Kichcha Sudeepa, Upendra, and Shiva Rajkumar.

It’s for the first time ever that Kichcha Sudeepa, Upendra, and Shiva Rajkumar will be sharing the screen space on the silver screen. This collaboration has already excited millions of fans to watch the action-filled period drama.

3) Heavy Duty Action sequences with a hint of emotional points.

The trailer of Underworld Ka Kabzaa showcased high-octane action sequences and blazing guns but apart from the action the film also holds a very strong emotional narrative that will keep you hooked to the film till its end.

4) Similarities with K.G.F

Underworld Ka Kabzaa is termed the next big thing in Indian Cinema and one very major reason for this is its similarity to K.G.F. Lakki Lakshman and John Kokken who played prominent roles in K.G.F will also be part of Anand Pandit’s Underworld Ka Kabzaa and apart from them the stunt choreographer-Vikram Mor, as well as the music director-Ravi Basrur of K.G.F are also part of Underworld Ka Kabzaa.

5) Inspired by true events

Underworld Ka Kabzaa is inspired by true events to give the audience the real essence of the Saga of Britishers.

