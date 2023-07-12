An Unexpected Harry Potter Reunion: Tom Felton With Daniel Radcliffe’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film franchise Harry Potter posted an adorable picture of himself with the actor Daniel Radcliffe’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor looked dashing in a white sweatshirt while he was lying on the star. Tom posted the picture along with a caption, “Hello Old Chum”.

As soon as he posted the picture, the ‘Potterheads’ wasted no seconds to comment on it. Harry Potter fans posted hilarious comments inspired by the Harry Potter series. In the series, the character Draco Malfoy played by Tom Felton acts as a villain to the protagonist Harry Potter. He is constantly seen bullying Potter and his friends Ron Weasely, played by Rupert Grint and Hermione Granger played by Emma Watson in the movie.

The characters played by Tom and Daniel Radcliffe are arch-rivals in the franchise. What stood out in the picture is Tom posing with Daniel Radcliffe’s star.

The users altered Tom’s canny dialogues from the franchise and posted them in the comments section. One of the users commented, “Malfoy: my father will buy a star for me”. In the franchise, Malfoy is seen as a snobbish boy who leaves no chance to show off his bigotry. He belittles others and shows off his family’s wealth and social position. One of his famous dialogues from the franchise is “My father will hear about this”.

While another user commented, “Your father will hear about this.”

Several users commented that Tom should also get a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. One user said, “Someone needs to get this man a star at this point, he is too precious for this world.”

While another user commented, “Petition time !!! Tom Felton needs a star on the walk of fame!!”

Another user commented, “You also deserve a star on the Walk of fame”.