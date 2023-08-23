Unni Mukundan-starrer Jai Ganesh Not Linked With Lord Ganesha Myth Controversy: Ranjith Sankar

Actor Unni Mukundan recently announced his next film Jai Ganesh with director Ranjith Sankar. After the title of the film was unveiled on social media on Tuesday, the film got into a controversial soup. The team has kept details under wraps leading many to speculate that in the film Unni Mukundan will play the role of Lord Ganesha. Some of them also linked the title of the film with the ongoing controversy involving Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer. The director has now put an end to the link to the Lord Ganesha Myth controversy.

Ranjith Sankar has shared a picture of the receipt from The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce on social media. The invoice is about the title registration of Jai Ganesh which was registered on June 19 and is valid till June 18, next year.

“To put to rest all the widespread news since the announcement yesterday, the title was registered with the Kerala Film Chamber more than a month before the said controversy. Thank you," he explained in the caption of the post.

Speaker AN Shamseer was accused of insulting Hindu gods during the inauguration of the Vidyajyothi Scheme at Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam in July. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in 2014, the Speaker said that there were attempts to rebrand myths as scientific truths. He mentioned that PM Modi’s observations that traced the origins of plastic surgery, in-vitro fertilisation and aeroplanes to Lord Ganesha, Kauravas and the Pushpaka Vimana in Ramayana which has irked various Hindu sects and BJP members in the state.

Coming back to Jai Ganesh, Ranjith shared an anecdote where he revealed that after he created the film he was searching for an actor to headline the film. When he approached Unni, the actor hadn’t been shooting for 7 months after his last film Malikappuram as he was waiting for the right script.

“We discussed Jai Ganesh, he got the script, and I found my actor. We are even co-producing this project, and it’s bound to be an exciting and challenging journey,” he said.

The team is expected to reveal more about the film after it goes on the floor.