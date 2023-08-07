Unseen Picture From Kiara Advani's Birthday Getaway With Sidharth Malhotra Takes Internet By Storm

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Unseen Photo of Kiara Sidharth, Sidkiara, Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra Photos, Kiara Advani Photos, Sidharth Kiara Vacation, War 2, Yodha, Game Changer, Indian Police Force, Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Italy

Kiara Advani celebrated her 31st birthday with her husband Sidharth Malhotra in Italy. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, returned to Mumbai after their romantic getaway, but a new unseen picture from their much-talked-about vacation has surfaced on the internet, sending fans into a frenzy. The picture captured by an eager fan, reveals a glimpse of the couple’s idyllic getaway. In the candid shot, Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in a printed beach shirt and stylish dark sunglasses. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, exuded elegance in a stunning blue dress with a plunging neckline, complemented by intricate golden earrings. The duo appeared to be basking in their marital bliss, radiating sheer happiness while striking a pose amidst a bustling market street.

The comments section quickly became a hub of affection as fans rushed to express their adoration for the couple. One enthusiastic user gushed, “They look absolutely stunning! ," while some called them “beautiful” and “cuties.”

Earlier, a video capturing the couple’s engaging interaction with fans during the vacation had garnered viral attention on social media. The couple was seen dragging their large luggage bags and boarding a vehicle.

On her birthday, Kiara Advani treated her followers to a thrilling surprise. She shared a video of the couple leaping fearlessly off a luxurious yacht into the ocean waters, set against a backdrop of breathtaking natural beauty. Kiara stunned in a monochrome monokini, while her husband and actor, Sidharth, sported vibrant red swimming shorts.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 this year in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by an intimate circle of friends and family members. Their love story blossomed during the filming of their hit movie Shershaah.

Workwise, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of his action-packed film Yodha, scheduled to hit theatres in December. Additionally, Sidharth is all set to make his digital debut in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama series, Indian Police Force, a move that has left his fans eagerly awaiting his performance on the OTT screen.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is set to grace the screen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan, and there are strong reports of her joining Aditya Chopra’s espionage realm with War 2, featuring stars like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in pivotal roles.