Actress and Instagram influencer Uorfi Javed often hits headlines for her unique and bold sartorial choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is also known for her bold opinion on various issues. The actress receives endless trolls for her outfits but that doesn’t affect her at all. Recently, the actress made headlines after she went completely strapless as she wore the most daring outfit of the night at an event on Sunday. She even received backlash from Internet users for donning her unique costume in the month of Ramadan.

Now the actress has given a befitting reply to the trolls in her recent tweet on Wednesday. “Nange toh sabhi hai bhai, Bas fark itna hai Mai kapdo se Kuch log soch se, (everyone is n*ked here, but the only difference is me by clothes and some by their mindset)”

Nange toh sabhi hai bhai , BAs fark itna hai Mai kapdo se Kuch log soch se— Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 28, 2023

The micro-blogging site users have a divided reaction to the tweet, some came in support of Uorfi.

“Meanwhile mystique from Xmen: Born noode and lived Noode but still was the best dude,” one of the users wrote.

Meanwhile mystique from Xmen: Born noode and lived Noode but still was the best DUDE pic.twitter.com/bqQXIHraJZ— ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 29, 2023

Another person commented, “Jaisi ho sahi ho..Tension nahi lo.”

Jaisi ho sahi ho..Tension nahi lo.— Naveen (@_naveenish) March 28, 2023

A third user took a dig and added, “Kapdo se hi soch badlti hai mohtarma.”

Kapdo se hi soch badlti hai mohtarma— M A S A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) March 28, 2023

On Sunday, at an award event, Uorfi donned a barely-there purple top inspired by a skeleton rib cage. She teamed it with beige pants and tied her hair back in a high bun. The actress carried her bold outfit with the utmost confidence on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

In a recent conversation with Zoom Digital Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she is not as gutsy as Uorfi but the Laal Singh Chaddha actress feels it’s extremely brave and gutsy. “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing," Kareena added.

Speaking more to it, Kareena shared she just loves Uorfi’s confidence and the way she walks.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but she rejected the show. It is also reported that she will be part of Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Up Season 2. However, there is no confirmation from the team or Uorfi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here